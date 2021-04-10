Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 117.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $386.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

