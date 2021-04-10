Monetha One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.39 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Monetha has a total market cap of $29.86 million and $1.39 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00617547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00081516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00030752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036686 BTC.

MTH is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

