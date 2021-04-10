Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 366 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.50. 651,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

