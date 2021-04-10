Peony (PNY) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1,474.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peony has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,379,646 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

