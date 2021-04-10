Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Tops $2.61

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $111,332.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.26 or 0.00295036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00751331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,933.51 or 0.99193769 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00712734 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

