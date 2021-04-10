DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066256 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003757 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

