Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $725,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

