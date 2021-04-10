$3.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.94. CACI International reported earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $15.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.94 to $15.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.66 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share.

CACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.27.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,681,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CACI International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $16,120,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.35. 147,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $266.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.77.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

