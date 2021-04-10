Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 17,308 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,308 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

