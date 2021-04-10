Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,381,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $116.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,704. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.