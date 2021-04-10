Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,989 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

