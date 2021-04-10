Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,940,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 354,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 395,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.38. 207,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,244. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21.

