Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 125,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 56.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $53.18. 10,828,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,237,303. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

