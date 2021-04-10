Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

