Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $9,775,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $7,444,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 24,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.74. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.