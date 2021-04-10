Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

