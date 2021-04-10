Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $172,711,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $53,643,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $44,163,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $41,409,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $172.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $176.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

