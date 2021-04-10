Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 750 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Motco boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $191.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

