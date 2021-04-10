Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $799,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.