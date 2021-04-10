BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

