Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 661 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Masco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Masco by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Masco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Insiders sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

NYSE MAS opened at $62.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

