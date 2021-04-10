F&V Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,505,000 after purchasing an additional 491,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $51.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

