Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $138.18 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $143.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.76.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UHS. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.