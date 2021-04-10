Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Rapid7 reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Rapid7 by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,503,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 436,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,426,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $79.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $94.60.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

