-$0.51 EPS Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.39). Humanigen posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 410%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $7.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. National Securities started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $451,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253,532 shares in the company, valued at $113,001,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.