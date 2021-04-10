First American Bank Sells 664 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First American Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,259,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

NYSE ETR opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.