Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Position Raised by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

