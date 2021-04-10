BTR Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up 2.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

