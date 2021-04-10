636 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 636 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ANSYS by 10.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $366.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.21 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.87 and its 200 day moving average is $344.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

