FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $286.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

