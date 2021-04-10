718,824 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.89.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $217.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $218.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

