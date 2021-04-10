Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $86.32 million and $620,581.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00291789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00749535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,060.06 or 0.99614139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00713098 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

