Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,671,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $247.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.