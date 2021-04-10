Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 124.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after purchasing an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AON by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $237.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $238.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.17.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

