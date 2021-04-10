Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 151,560 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,560 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $109,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU stock opened at $262.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $269.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.76.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

