Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $213.30 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.