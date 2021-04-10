Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,498 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $94.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

