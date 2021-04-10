Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 22,114 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of FV stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $46.31.

