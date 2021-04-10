iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $412.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.29 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

