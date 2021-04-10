First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Stock Holdings Raised by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCVT. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

