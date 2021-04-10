AZZ Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. AZZ has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $171,973.67. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

