John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Buys Shares of 300 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $122.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

