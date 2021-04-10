Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

NYSE:MDT opened at $122.00 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $122.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

