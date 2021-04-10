Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,086 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $284.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $286.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

