Brokerages Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to post $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.90. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $170.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.