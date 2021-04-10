Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $5,138,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

