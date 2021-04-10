Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 166 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $272.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $147.37 and a twelve month high of $276.15. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.81 and its 200 day moving average is $240.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.