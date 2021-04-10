Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of ODFL opened at $249.28 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

