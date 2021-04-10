Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 455,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,575,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $78.08.

