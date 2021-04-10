Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 455,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,575,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $78.08.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.