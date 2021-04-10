Brokerages Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and sold 40,267 shares valued at $740,935. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $21.04 on Monday. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

